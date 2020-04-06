6167 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M2M 3X2
Some things just never get old — like our Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. The reason is because only well-maintained, recent model vehicles make the cut. That's why when you purchase a used Mazda, you can be more than confident it'll perform with all the hair-blowing, eye-catching, heart-pounding, fun-loving, soul-freeing Zoom-Zoom exhilaration you'd expect from Mazda. Because we want your Certified Pre-Owned Mazda to feel like new before you put it in your garage we put it through its paces. Each used vehicle is required to endure an uncompromising 160-point inspection inside and out to ensure peak performance. It's just one confidence-inspiring benefit of the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Program.
Recent Arrival! 2017 Mazda Mazda3 GS Automatic, loaded Crystal Blue FWD I4 6-Speed Automatic MAZDA OF TORONTO IS PROUD TO HAVE BEEN NAMED THE #1 MAZDA DEALERSHIP IN ONTARIO FOR THE 5TH YEAR IN A ROW AND #2 IN Canada. At Mazda of Toronto, we see our dealership as much more than a place for transactions: more than a branded building to sell and service cars and suv's. Working together, we believe our dealership environment has the opportunity to become an epicenter of driving passion. Place where enthusiasts can experience and interact with a brand that truly celebrates driving. Places where people can become with you, with us and with the Mazda brand. Welcome to our Clubhouse of driving passion. Reviews: * The Mazda3 seems to have impressed owners with its dynamic and sporty drive, good fuel mileage, decent performance, and an upscale interior look and feel. Upscale exterior styling and powerful headlight performance were also noted. Many owners also report that the central command interface is easy to learn and operate with minimal practice. Source: autoTRADER.ca * Owners tend to love the blend of sportiness and comfort, the Mazda3's upscale cabin and tech, a solid and robust ride on rougher roads, and the high-end stereo and other features. Athletic handling and decent fuel mileage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
