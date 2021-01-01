Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA5

89,000 KM

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

AUTORAMA

866-727-6298

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

GS Bluetooth 6 Passenger

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

GS Bluetooth 6 Passenger

Location

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6367784
  Stock #: 359VD359
  VIN: JM1CW2CL8H0194513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 359VD359
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fantastic Value Family Hauler! This Extremely Well Maintained Mazda5 features Bluetooth, 6 Seats, and a Clean CarFax. 100-point inspection, Certified, Safety Inspected, Detailed & Sanitized.  Low Interest Rates & Flexible terms.  Financing for all credit types.  Same Day Approval & Delivery.  Indoor showroom with over 250 high quality vehicles to choose from.  Please call us @ 416-739-7262 to schedule a Test Drive today! 

 

 


_________________________________________________________


Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

AUTORAMA

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

