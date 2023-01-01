Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

89,096 KM

Details

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Sports Tourer w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Sports Tourer w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

89,096KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056405
  • Stock #: 19098
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB2HJ432321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19098
  • Mileage 89,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Lane Departure Alert
AUTO STOP/START

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

