NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay, Paddle Shifters, Rearview Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay<br>Paddle Shifters<br>Rearview Camera<br>Bluetooth<br>Leather Seats<br>Push Button Start<br>Auto Start/Stop<br>Park Assist<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 30429

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

73,184 KM

$17,590

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Nav

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
73,184KM
VIN WDDMH4GB8HJ417273

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 30429
  • Mileage 73,184 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class