2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B 250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Nav
2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B 250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,184KM
VIN WDDMH4GB8HJ417273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 30429
- Mileage 73,184 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay, Paddle Shifters, Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class include:
Apple CarPlay
Paddle Shifters
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Leather Seats
Push Button Start
Auto Start/Stop
Park Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 30429
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Additional Features
Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
