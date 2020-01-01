2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC COUPE, AMG, NAV, PANO, PREMIUM

C300 4-MATIC | AMG | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | PREMIUM PACKAGE | BLIND SPOT | KEYLESS GO | BALANCE OF MERCEDES WARRANTY | ONE OWNER | LOCAL ONTARIO | CLEAN CARFAX















Efficiency and power from a turbocharged 2.0L engine, 7-Speed Paddle Shift Auto Transmission, and the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive in this pristine 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 4MATIC Coupe. Black exterior, with Brown leather interior, AMG Sport Package adds AMG Sports Wheels, AMG body styling, Sport Brakes/Suspension, Sport Interior, Aluminum Pedals. Enjoy on-road guidance from a 8.4inch COMAND Navigation System, Backup Camera. With Premium Package, your passengers will love the large Panorama Roof, Burmester Audio System, HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats. Buy with confidence this car is in excellent condition & accident-free vehicle!















Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Rear spoiler: Lip

Run flat tires

Body side reinforcements

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Multi-function display

Auto Start/Stop

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Impact Absorbing Bumpers

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener

Wheels: alloy

Air filtration: active charcoal

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Brake drying

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Exhaust: dual tip

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Tire type: all season

Total speakers: 8

Storage: door pockets

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar

Upholstery: leatherette

Front wipers: rain sensing

Knee airbags: dual front

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Front struts

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

One-touch windows: 2

Limited slip differential: rear

Impact sensor: battery disconnect

Subwoofer: 1

Memorized settings: 3 driver

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Front suspension type: multi-link

Floor material: carpet

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Oil monitor

Axle ratio: 3.07

Emergency braking preparation

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Grille color: black

Taillights: LED

Crumple zones: front

Phone: hands free

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Driver attention alert system

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver assistance app: roadside assistance

Satellite communications: mbrace

Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench

Interior accents: aluminum

Assist handle: front

Touch-sensitive controls

Window trim: chrome

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Drive mode selector

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming

Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping

Power windows: safety reverse

Power door locks: auto-locking

Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar

Headlights: LED

Center console trim: aluminum

Dash trim: aluminum

Door trim: aluminum

Pre-collision warning system: audible warning

Window defogger: rear

Smart device app function: horn/light operation

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

