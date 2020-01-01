2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC COUPE, AMG, NAV, PANO, PREMIUM

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
C300 4-MATIC | AMG | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | PREMIUM PACKAGE | BLIND SPOT | KEYLESS GO | BALANCE OF MERCEDES WARRANTY | ONE OWNER | LOCAL ONTARIO | CLEAN CARFAX
Efficiency and power from a turbocharged 2.0L engine, 7-Speed Paddle Shift Auto Transmission, and the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive in this pristine 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 4MATIC Coupe. Black exterior, with Brown leather interior, AMG Sport Package adds AMG Sports Wheels, AMG body styling, Sport Brakes/Suspension, Sport Interior, Aluminum Pedals. Enjoy on-road guidance from a 8.4inch COMAND Navigation System, Backup Camera. With Premium Package, your passengers will love the large Panorama Roof, Burmester Audio System, HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats. Buy with confidence this car is in excellent condition & accident-free vehicle!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
