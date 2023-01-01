Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #2018050009 as of 07/17/2018.

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

104,851 KM

$26,490

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 w/ 360 View Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 w/ 360 View Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

104,851KM
Used
VIN WDDWJ4KB5HF388404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Power Front Seats
USB Ports
360 View Camera
Steering Assist
Memory Front Seats
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class