2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC, AMG, NAV, PANO, PREMIUM, CAM

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC, AMG, NAV, PANO, PREMIUM, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,347KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4549629
  • Stock #: PC5260
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB1HU182334
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
C300 4-MATIC | AWD | AMG | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC | PREMIUM PACKAGE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CLEAN CARFAX | BALANCE OF MERCEDES WARRANTY







Efficiency and power from a turbocharged 2.0L engine, 7-Speed Paddle Shift Auto Transmission, and the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive in this pristine 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 4MATIC. Black exterior, with matching Black leather interior, AMG Sport Package adds AMG Sports Wheels, AMG body styling, Sport Brakes/Suspension, Sport Interior, Aluminum Pedals. Enjoy on-road guidance from a 8.4inch COMAND Navigation System, Backup Camera. With Premium Package, your passengers will love the large Panorama Roof, Burmester Audio System, HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats. This C300 also features the Heated Steering Wheel option so its perfect for cold Canadian Winters! Buy with confidence this car is in excellent condition & accident-free vehicle and has the balance of its Mercedes Factory Warranty!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Run flat tires
  • Body side reinforcements
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Interior accents: wood-tone
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Air filtration: active charcoal
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Limited slip differential: center
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Total speakers: 8
  • Center console trim: wood
  • Dash trim: wood
  • Door trim: wood
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
  • Upholstery: leatherette
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Front struts
  • Front seat type: sport
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Impact sensor: battery disconnect
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Memorized settings: 3 driver
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Front suspension type: multi-link
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
  • Axle ratio: 3.07
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Taillights: LED
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Phone: hands free
  • Front brake diameter: 13.0
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Driver attention alert system
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Satellite communications: mbrace
  • Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Assist handle: front
  • Touch-sensitive controls
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
  • Grille color: black with chrome accents
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.8
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Smart device app function: horn/light operation
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

