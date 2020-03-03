2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Rear spoiler: Lip

Body side reinforcements

Active suspension

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Multi-function display

Auto Start/Stop

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Impact Absorbing Bumpers

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener

Wheels: alloy

Air filtration: active charcoal

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Brake drying

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Center console trim: wood

Dash trim: wood

Door trim: wood

Storage: door pockets

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Front wipers: rain sensing

Knee airbags: dual front

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Upholstery: premium leather

Front struts

Suspension control: electronic

Driver adjustable suspension: ride control

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

One-touch windows: 2

Impact sensor: battery disconnect

Subwoofer: 1

Surround sound: 5.1

Memorized settings: 3 driver

Camera system: rearview

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Front suspension type: multi-link

Floor material: carpet

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Oil monitor

Emergency braking preparation

Rear brake diameter: 14.2

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Interior accents: woodgrain

Grille color: black

Taillights: LED

Crumple zones: front

Phone: hands free

Exhaust: quad tip

Total speakers: 12

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Driver attention alert system

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver assistance app: roadside assistance

Satellite communications: mbrace

Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench

Assist handle: front

Touch-sensitive controls

Window trim: chrome

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Drive mode selector

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Rearview monitor: in dash

Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming

Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping

Tuned suspension: sport

Tire type: summer performance

Blind spot safety: sensor/alert

Spare tire kit: tire sealant

Door handle color: chrome

Power windows: safety reverse

Power door locks: auto-locking

Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar

Headlights: LED

Axle ratio: 2.82

Front brake diameter: 15.4

Premium brand: Burmester

Watts: 590

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Pre-collision warning system: audible warning

Window defogger: rear

Smart device app function: horn/light operation

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

