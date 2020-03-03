Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 63 S, 503HP, COUPE, NAV, HUD, PANO

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 63 S, 503HP, COUPE, NAV, HUD, PANO

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,274KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4696467
  • Stock #: PC5335
  • VIN: WDDWJ8HB2HF491455
Exterior Colour
Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

C63S | COUPE | AMG | S-MODEL | NAVIGATION | BURMEISTER SOUND SYSTEM | HEADS UP DISPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | LANE DEPARTURE | PUSH BUTTON START | CLEAN CARFAX







The Mercedes-AMG C63S Coupe uses a hand-built twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine. The S variant ups the performance ante with 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. Mated to a smooth Nine-speed automatic with rear-wheel drive. AMG estimates a top speed of 180 mph. Zero to 60 mph in a blistering 3.7 seconds and ripped up the quarter-mile in 11.9 seconds at 122 mph. All C63s come standard with an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential and an AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive dampers. With Active Exhaust you will enjoy the roar of this V8 with the ability to make it quiet for those long rides. With features such as Navigation, the optional Burmeister Sound System, Heads Up Display. Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning and much more this Coupe is loaded with luxury and performance!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Body side reinforcements
  • Active suspension
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Air filtration: active charcoal
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Center console trim: wood
  • Dash trim: wood
  • Door trim: wood
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Knee airbags: dual front
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Upholstery: premium leather
  • Front struts
  • Suspension control: electronic
  • Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Impact sensor: battery disconnect
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Surround sound: 5.1
  • Memorized settings: 3 driver
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Front suspension type: multi-link
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
  • Oil monitor
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Rear brake diameter: 14.2
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Interior accents: woodgrain
  • Grille color: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Phone: hands free
  • Exhaust: quad tip
  • Total speakers: 12
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Driver attention alert system
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Satellite communications: mbrace
  • Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Assist handle: front
  • Touch-sensitive controls
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Drive mode selector
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
  • Tuned suspension: sport
  • Tire type: summer performance
  • Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
  • Spare tire kit: tire sealant
  • Door handle color: chrome
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
  • Headlights: LED
  • Axle ratio: 2.82
  • Front brake diameter: 15.4
  • Premium brand: Burmester
  • Watts: 590
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Smart device app function: horn/light operation
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

