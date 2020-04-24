2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

425 Signet Dr, Toronto, ON M9L 1V5
416-740-6888
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Grey Exterior on Red interior 4Matic Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, AMG Drivers Package, LED Lighting Package, And 360 Camera.Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Parking Package, Hands-Free Access, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, 13 Speakers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, 19" AMG Titanium Grey Multi-Spoke Wheels, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), And More.No documentation No hidden fees. Financing and warranty available on all vehicles.all automobiles can easily be financed. Be it a Student; New Immigrants; Bad credit; Low score. Auto finance is - a no problem! Financing fee is applicable. Warranty; We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-416-740-6888 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Firstgear Motorcars will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees. FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR 425 Signet dr, Toronto. Ontario. M9L 1V5 Phone. 416-740-6888Fax. 416-981-7616(HWY400 & FINCH) Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday 12:00PM -4:00 P
