2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC,AWD,NAVI,PANO,CAM,HEATED SEATS,

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC,AWD,NAVI,PANO,CAM,HEATED SEATS,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,399KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4935216
  • Stock #: PC5411
  • VIN: WDDWJ4KB0HF417162
Exterior Colour
designo Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

4MATIC AWD | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | 360 CAMERA | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | BURMESITER SOUND | PADDLE SHIFTERS | DYNAMIC SELECT DRIVE | ACTIVE DRIVE ASSIST | PARKING ASSIST | KEYLESS GO | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | SIRIUS XM | CANADIAN VEHILE | BALANCE OF MERCEDES-BENZ FACTORY WARRANTY







Enter this beautiful 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 Coupe. Efficiency and power from a turbocharged 2.0L engine, producing 241HP mated with 7-Speed Sport Paddle Shift Auto Transmission, and the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive .Diamond White Metallic exterior, with sporty Black leather interior, with AMG Sport Package adds AMG Sports Wheels,AMG body styling, Sport Brakes/Suspension, Sport Interior, Aluminum Pedals. Enjoy on-road guidance from a 8.4inch COMAND Navigation System. Dynamic Select system allows the drivers to tailor their driving experience between comfortable and sporty characteristics.







Your passengers will love the large Panorama Roof, HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats. Music lovers will absolutely enjoy the Burmeister Premium Surround Sound System. Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Heated Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity,Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, are included as well.







We know safety is your number one concern so this C300 is equipped with 10-way protection from 8 airbags, Stability and Traction Control,TPMS. Buy with confidence as this vehicle comes with the balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

