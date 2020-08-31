+ taxes & licensing
5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz
C-Class 4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC Automatic 2L 4-Cyl Gasoline
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX,80000KM, LEASE RETURN
2ND ROW BENCH SEAT 9-SPEED A/T
AIR CONDITIONING ALUMINUM WHEELS AM/FM RADIO
ANTI-LOCK BRAKES AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
AUTO-OFF HEADLIGHTS AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
BACK-UP CAMERA BLIND SPOT MONITOR
BLUETOOTH CONNECTION BRAKE ACTUATED LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL
BRAKE ASSIST CHILD SAFETY LOCKS
CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT CRUISE CONTROL
DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS DISC BRAKES
DUAL AIR BAGS DUAL ZONE AIR CONDITIONING
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL FRONT BUCKET SEAT
FRONT FLOOR MAT FRONT SIDE AIRBAGS
GASOLINE FUEL HD RADIO
HEATED MIRRORS HEATED SEATS
INTERMITTENT WIPERS KEYLESS ENTRY
KEYLESS START KNEE AIRBAG
LEATHER STEERING WHEEL LUMBAR SUPPORT
MEMORY MIRROR MEMORY SEAT - DRIVER
MP3 PLAYER PASSENGER AIRBAG SENSOR
PASSENGER SEAR LUMBAR POWER DOOR LOCKS
POWER FOLDING MIRRORS POWER MIRRORS
POWER seat POWER STEERING POWER WINDOWS
PREMIUM SYNTHETIC SEATS RAIN-SENSING WIPERS
REAR DEFROSTER REAR HEAD AIRBAG
REAR SEAT PASS-THROUGH REMOTE ENGINE START
REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION SECURITY SYSTEM
SIDE HEAD AIRBAGS SIGNAL MIRRORS
SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROL
SUNROOF TELEMATICS
TILT WHEEL TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
TIRES - FRONT PERFORMANCE TIRES - REAR PERFORMANCE
TRACTION CONTROL TRIP COMPUTER
TURBOCHARGED VANITY MIRROR - DRIVER
VANITY MIRROR - PASSENGER WIFI HOTSPOT
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee.
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6
