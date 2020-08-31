Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,599

+ tax & licensing
$29,599

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Location

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

888-507-5798

$29,599

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5735181
  • Stock #: 153270
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB7HU187652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153270
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mercedes-Benz
C-Class 4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC Automatic 2L 4-Cyl Gasoline
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX,80000KM, LEASE RETURN

2ND ROW BENCH SEAT 9-SPEED A/T
AIR CONDITIONING ALUMINUM WHEELS AM/FM RADIO
ANTI-LOCK BRAKES AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
AUTO-OFF HEADLIGHTS AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
BACK-UP CAMERA BLIND SPOT MONITOR
BLUETOOTH CONNECTION BRAKE ACTUATED LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL
BRAKE ASSIST CHILD SAFETY LOCKS
CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT CRUISE CONTROL
DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS DISC BRAKES
DUAL AIR BAGS DUAL ZONE AIR CONDITIONING
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL FRONT BUCKET SEAT
FRONT FLOOR MAT FRONT SIDE AIRBAGS
GASOLINE FUEL HD RADIO
HEATED MIRRORS HEATED SEATS
INTERMITTENT WIPERS KEYLESS ENTRY
KEYLESS START KNEE AIRBAG
LEATHER STEERING WHEEL LUMBAR SUPPORT
MEMORY MIRROR MEMORY SEAT - DRIVER
MP3 PLAYER PASSENGER AIRBAG SENSOR
PASSENGER SEAR LUMBAR POWER DOOR LOCKS
POWER FOLDING MIRRORS POWER MIRRORS
POWER seat POWER STEERING POWER WINDOWS
PREMIUM SYNTHETIC SEATS RAIN-SENSING WIPERS
REAR DEFROSTER REAR HEAD AIRBAG
REAR SEAT PASS-THROUGH REMOTE ENGINE START
REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION SECURITY SYSTEM
SIDE HEAD AIRBAGS SIGNAL MIRRORS
SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROL
SUNROOF TELEMATICS
TILT WHEEL TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
TIRES - FRONT PERFORMANCE TIRES - REAR PERFORMANCE
TRACTION CONTROL TRIP COMPUTER
TURBOCHARGED VANITY MIRROR - DRIVER
VANITY MIRROR - PASSENGER WIFI HOTSPOT

Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.

Financing Available on the spot

* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070

Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

