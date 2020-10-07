Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

47,099 KM

Details Description Features

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC CONVERTIBLE, AMG, NAV, HEATED, BT,

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC CONVERTIBLE, AMG, NAV, HEATED, BT,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 5929938
  2. 5929938
  3. 5929938
  4. 5929938
  5. 5929938
  6. 5929938
Contact Seller

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

47,099KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5929938
  • Stock #: PC6199
  • VIN: WDDWK4KB5HF523135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cranberry Red/Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6199
  • Mileage 47,099 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES C300 | CONVERTIBLE | 4MATIC AWD | AMG WHEELS | CONVERTIBLE | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | KEYLESS GO | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | PUSH BUTTON START | LEATHER | CLEAN CARFAX | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST |







Efficiency and power from a turbocharged 2.0L engine making 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft., a 7-Speed Paddle Shift Auto Transmission, and the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive make the 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 Convertible the perfect daily luxury car. Coming in a Black exterior, with a luxurious Red Leather interior. You will defiently enjoy the beautiful weather with the soft top convertible. Enjoy on-road guidance from a 8.4inch COMAND Navigation System, Backup Camera, HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blindspot Detection and Memory Seats. Convenient features like Rain-Sensing Wipers, Heated Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, and LED Lighting, are included as well. We know safety is your number one priority, so this C300 is equipped with 10-way protection from 8 airbags, Stability and Traction Control, and TPMS. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Trip Computer
Power
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Soft Top
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
10
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Rollover Protection System
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Run flat tires
door unlock
Convertible roof wind blocker
Body side reinforcements
engine oil
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Oil monitor
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Total speakers: 5
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Headlights: LED
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Power windows: front and rear
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
safety reverse
remote operation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 BMW 5 Series 53...
 62,534 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 200,400 KM
$11,800 + tax & lic
2015 BMW M3 425HP, M...
 19,603 KM
$59,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory