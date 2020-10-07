2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Trip Computer Power Options Power Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip one-touch open/close door unlock Body side reinforcements Active suspension engine oil Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Storage: door pockets Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Oil monitor Emergency braking preparation Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Interior accents: woodgrain Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust: quad tip Total speakers: 12 Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Spare tire kit: tire sealant Door handle color: chrome Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.82 Front brake diameter: 15.4 Premium brand: Burmester Watts: 590 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Passenger Seat Smart device app function: horn/light operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Power Panoramic iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status

