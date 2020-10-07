Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

26,000 KM

$73,800

+ tax & licensing
AMG C63 S, 503HP, COUPE, NAV, BURMESTER, HUD, CAM

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

$73,800

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
  Stock #: PC6195
  VIN: WDDWJ8HB4HF562980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES AMG C63 S | COUPE | 503HP V8 | PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | HEADS UP DISPLAY | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | KEYLESS GO | HEATED SEATS | CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







An icon of the high performance sports coupe, this 2017 Mercedes-Benz C63s AMG COUPE comes with 4.0L Twin Turbo V8 503hp 516ft. lbs. ,sounds and feels like an absolute beast on the road, every blip of the throttle will put a smile on your face. In Coupe configuration with a bold Blue exterior contrasting Black Leather interior to match! With features such as the Performance Package and Heads Up Display this C-Class is loaded!







A COMAND Navigation system (Voice Command), and Reverse Camera with Parking Assist will provide you with a guidance when you need it. You'll also enjoy convenient features like a PANORAMIC Sunroof, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Heated Power/Memory Seats, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Xenon lights, Rain sensing wipers, Comfort Access. To protect occupants, this car comes with safety features like front/side curtain airbags, traction and stability control, and big anti-lock-brakes.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Trip Computer
Power
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
Active suspension
engine oil
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Oil monitor
Emergency braking preparation
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Interior accents: woodgrain
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 2.82
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Passenger Seat
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status

