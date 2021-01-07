Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

62,563 KM

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 4MATIC, 362HP, NAV, BURMESTER, PANO, CAM

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 4MATIC, 362HP, NAV, BURMESTER, PANO, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

62,563KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6465219
  Stock #: PC6498
  VIN: 55SWF6EB9HU214132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cranberry Red/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6498
  • Mileage 62,563 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES AMG C43| 362HP AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | LEATHER | SATELLITE RADIO | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | AMG WHEELS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS GO | BLUETOOTH | POWER TAILGATE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Power, Presence, Luxury is what you get when you enter this beautiful 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 Sedan. AMG 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo engine producing 362HP. 9-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters. Sleek White on Sporty Red interior colour combination with Special AMG Performance steering wheel , AMG exterior upgrades, 19'' Multiple Spoke wheels will have people turning heads.







For guidance you'll have COMAND Voice Command Navigation System, Crisp Backup Camera with Parking Sensors. Driver Assistance features include Blindspot Assistance. Premium Package includes a huge Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Rearview Camera, KEYLESS-GO, SiriusXM Radio, Burmester Premium Surround Sound System great for music lovers. Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, full leather of course. Climate Control comes as standard, HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Memory Seats. Drive Mode and Suspension Mode adjustment. For safety this C43 SEDAN comes standard with Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
engine oil
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Front seat type: sport
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Mirror color: black
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Passenger Seat
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
speed sensitive

