2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 MERCEDES AMG C43| 362HP AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | LEATHER | SATELLITE RADIO | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | AMG WHEELS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS GO | BLUETOOTH | POWER TAILGATE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Power, Presence, Luxury is what you get when you enter this beautiful 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 Sedan. AMG 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo engine producing 362HP. 9-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters. Sleek White on Sporty Red interior colour combination with Special AMG Performance steering wheel , AMG exterior upgrades, 19'' Multiple Spoke wheels will have people turning heads.
For guidance you'll have COMAND Voice Command Navigation System, Crisp Backup Camera with Parking Sensors. Driver Assistance features include Blindspot Assistance. Premium Package includes a huge Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Rearview Camera, KEYLESS-GO, SiriusXM Radio, Burmester Premium Surround Sound System great for music lovers. Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, full leather of course. Climate Control comes as standard, HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Memory Seats. Drive Mode and Suspension Mode adjustment. For safety this C43 SEDAN comes standard with Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags.
