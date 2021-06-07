2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$29,800 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 7 4 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7234064

7234064 Stock #: PC6989

PC6989 VIN: 55SWF4KB7HU233836

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC6989

Mileage 55,749 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires door unlock Body side reinforcements Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Axle ratio: 3.07 Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front brake diameter: 13.0 Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Armrests: rear center with cupholders Tuned suspension: touring Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent halogen Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status speed sensitive Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

