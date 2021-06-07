Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

55,749 KM

Details Description Features

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

C300 4MATIC, AWD, AMG PKG, CAM, NAV, HEATED, PANO

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

55,749KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7234064
  • Stock #: PC6989
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB7HU233836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6989
  • Mileage 55,749 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC | AWD | AMG SPORTS EXTERIOR PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | SURROUND CAMERA | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SPOSRTS SUPENSION | AMBIENT ILLUMINATION | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARN. SYST. WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | AMG STYLING PACKGE | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM | KEYLESS-GO | ECO START\STOP | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2017 Mercedes C300 4Matic offers efficiency and power from a turbocharged 241 Horsepower 2.0L engine with 9-Speed Paddle Shift Automatic Transmission. With the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive in this pristine C300 you will feel safe in all weather situations. Coming in sleek Black exterior with a luxurious feeling Black interior the car also looks beautiful. This C-Class also comes with AMG Sports Package that adds AMG Exterior elements like different front bumper and side skirts.







Enjoy on-road guidance from a Navigation System and have other features like HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blind spot Detection and Memory Seats.







Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Heated Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, available Satellite Radio, are included as well. We know safety is your number one concern so this C300 is equipped with 12-way protection from 8 airbags, Stability and Traction Control, TPMS.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Tuned suspension: touring
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
halogen
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
speed sensitive
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

