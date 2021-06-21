Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

44,519 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

AMG C43 4MATIC COUPE, AMG PKG, DISTRONIC, NAV, CAM

AMG C43 4MATIC COUPE, AMG PKG, DISTRONIC, NAV, CAM

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

44,519KM
Used
  • Stock #: PC7113
  VIN: WDDWJ6EB6HF452568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 44,519 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES-BENZ C43 AMG 4MATIC COUPE | 385 HP | AWD |DISTRONIC PLUS | DRIVING PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST PLUS | COLLISION WARN. SYST. WITH ACTIVE BRAK INT. | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | 19-INCH AM WHEELS | AMBIENT ILLUMINATION | ECO START/STOP | HEATED SEATS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2017 Mercedes-Benz C43 is the perfect sports sedan that luxury that's packed in a powerful package. The AMG 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo engine producing 385 Horsepower. In combination with its 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, this car will take you from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds. That is a impressive time for a 4-door family saloon car. The Diamnod White Exterior with AMG exterior upgrades, AMG wheels and Aerodynamic elements, this car will look great. The Sports Seats and the Performance AMG Steering Wheel also enhances the interior look. The interior is in black colour will look stunning in combination with the White exterior.







This Mercedes comes with Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention, Back up camera as well as Parking Distance Controls. All these features will make your drive safer and more convenient. You will also have the Dynamic Switch to adjust the Ride from from Eco and Comfort to Sport depending on what you need.







Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, all full leather of course. Climate Control comes standard, as well has HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity, Memory Seats, Dynamic Drive Mode and more. For your safety, this C43 comes standard with Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Front Airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Power
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Passenger Seat
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
Active suspension
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Tuned suspension: sport
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

