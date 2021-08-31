2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$79,800 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 5 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7733997

7733997 Stock #: PC7472

PC7472 VIN: 55SWF8HB3HU193558

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lunar Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7472

Mileage 41,587 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Additional Features Rear 3 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist door unlock Body side reinforcements Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Subwoofer: 2 Power outlet(s): 12V front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Total speakers: 13 Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Grille color: black with chrome accents Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.82 Armrests: rear center with cupholders Front brake diameter: 15.4 Premium brand: Burmester Watts: 590 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status speed sensitive Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.