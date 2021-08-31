2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$53,800 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 6 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7783113

7783113 Stock #: PC7517

PC7517 VIN: WDDWK4KB4HF589949

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7517

Mileage 44,629 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Additional Features Rear Soft Top 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL 10 Trunk release Rollover Protection System low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Run flat tires door unlock Convertible roof wind blocker Body side reinforcements Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Convertible rear window: glass Convertible roof: power Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Axle ratio: 3.07 Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Total speakers: 5 Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench Headlights: LED Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due remote operation Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

