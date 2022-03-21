$37,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC Coupe, AMG SPORT, AWD, NAV, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$37,800
- Listing ID: 8675132
- Stock #: PC8259
- VIN: WDDWJ4KB7HF374990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC8259
- Mileage 66,052 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC COUPE | AWD | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER | 241 HP | AMG SPORT INTERIOR PACKAGE | AMG SPORT EXTERIOR PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | INTERIOR LIGHT PACKAGE | KEYLESS START | MEMORY PACKAGE | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PADDLE SHIFTERS | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAM | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2017 Mercedes C300 4MATIC Coupe offers efficiency and power from a turbocharged 241 horsepower 2.0-litre engine with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 7-Speed Paddle Shift Automatic Transmission. With the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive in this pristine C300, you will feel safe in all weather situations.
This C300 Coupe features a Brilliant Blue Metallic exterior colour with AMG Styling Package which adds a front spoiler and side skirts, 18" AMG 5-spoke wheels, AMG Sport Package, Illuminated door sills and more. Inside it features a Beige and Black leather interior, Black Ash Wood and Aluminum trim, Ambient Lighting, Panoramic Sunroof and more.
Enjoy on-road guidance from a Navigation System and have other features like HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blindspot Detection and Memory Seats. The Memory Package offers you to save the steering wheel, mirror and seat position all at the same time so each driver can have the perfect condition in the car.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
