2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

66,052 KM

$37,800

+ tax & licensing
C300 4MATIC Coupe, AMG SPORT, AWD, NAV, PANO

C300 4MATIC Coupe, AMG SPORT, AWD, NAV, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

66,052KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8675132
  • Stock #: PC8259
  • VIN: WDDWJ4KB7HF374990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8259
  • Mileage 66,052 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC COUPE | AWD | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER | 241 HP | AMG SPORT INTERIOR PACKAGE | AMG SPORT EXTERIOR PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | INTERIOR LIGHT PACKAGE | KEYLESS START | MEMORY PACKAGE | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PADDLE SHIFTERS | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAM | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2017 Mercedes C300 4MATIC Coupe offers efficiency and power from a turbocharged 241 horsepower 2.0-litre engine with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 7-Speed Paddle Shift Automatic Transmission. With the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive in this pristine C300, you will feel safe in all weather situations.







This C300 Coupe features a Brilliant Blue Metallic exterior colour with AMG Styling Package which adds a front spoiler and side skirts, 18" AMG 5-spoke wheels, AMG Sport Package, Illuminated door sills and more. Inside it features a Beige and Black leather interior, Black Ash Wood and Aluminum trim, Ambient Lighting, Panoramic Sunroof and more.







Enjoy on-road guidance from a Navigation System and have other features like HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blindspot Detection and Memory Seats. The Memory Package offers you to save the steering wheel, mirror and seat position all at the same time so each driver can have the perfect condition in the car.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Body side reinforcements
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

