2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43 4MATIC Convertible, NAV, 360CAM, BURMESTER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8702261
- Stock #: PC8283
- VIN: WDDWK6EB2HF449891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic
- Interior Colour Cranberry Red/Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 91,864 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MERCEDES AMG C43 CONVERTIBLE | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED SEATS | DISTRONIC
PLUS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING
WHEEL | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | KEYLESS GO | KEYLESS
START | CLIMATE CONTROL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Power, Presence, Luxury is what you get when you enter this beautiful 2017 Mercedes-Benz C43 Convertible.
AMG 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo engine producing 362 Horsepower. Its 9-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle
Shifters will take you from 0-100 km in real quick time. White Exterior and Red Interior colour combination,
AMG exterior upgrades, and AMG wheels will have turn people's heads. Dynamic Select Drive, COMAND
Navigation System, Crisp Backup Camera with Parking Sensors - all displayed on a 7" screen. Enjoy
comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, all full leather of course. Climate Control
comes standard, as well has HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity, Memory Seats, Dynamic Drive Mode
and Suspension Mode adjustment. For your safety, this C43 Convertible comes standard with Dual Stage
Driver and Passenger
Vehicle Features
