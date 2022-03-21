2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$52,800 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 1 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8733371

8733371 Stock #: PC8332

PC8332 VIN: 55SWF6EBXHU202068

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8332

Mileage 38,164 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Body side reinforcements Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 2 STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires door unlock integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Emergency interior trunk release Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Front brake diameter: 14.2 Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Axle ratio: 3.07 Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Mirror color: black Armrests: rear center with cupholders Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent halogen Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status speed sensitive Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.