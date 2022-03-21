Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

38,164 KM

$52,800

+ tax & licensing
$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 4MATIC, 362HP, NAV, BURMESTER, PANO, CAM

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 4MATIC, 362HP, NAV, BURMESTER, PANO, CAM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

38,164KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8332
  • Mileage 38,164 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES BENZ C43 AMG 4MATIC | 362HP | AWD | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | DRIVING PACKAGE | DESIGNO PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | REAR VIEW CAMERA | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | POWER SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | AMBIENT LIGHTING | ECO START/STOP FUNCTION | HEATED WINDSCREEN | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 4MATIC is the perfect sports car that's packed in a powerful and efficient package. The AMG 3.0-litre V6 Twin Turbo engine produces 362 horsepower. In combination with its 9-Speed Automatic Transmission and Paddle Shifters, this C43 AMG will take you from 0-100 km in 4.7 seconds.







This C43 AMG features a Selenite Gray Metallic exterior colour with AMG Styling elements, and a Designo Package Brown Exclusive leather interior with Brown Zen Wood fineline trim, AMG Performance steering wheel in Black Nappa leather and DINAMICA microfiber, White Contrast Stitching throughout and Ambient lighting.







This Mercedes comes with Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention, back up Camera as well as Parking Distance Controls. All these features will make your drive safer and more convenient. You will also have the Dynamic Switch to adjust the Ride from Eco and Comfort to Sport depending on what you need.







Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, all full leather of course. Climate Control comes standard, as well as HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity, Memory Seats, Dynamic Drive Mode and Suspension Mode adjustment. For your safety, this C43 comes standard with Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Front Airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Body side reinforcements
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
2
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
door unlock
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Mirror color: black
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
halogen
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
speed sensitive
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

