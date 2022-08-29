$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C63 S Convertible, SPORT EXHAUST, HUD, CARBON
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9194590
- Stock #: PC8782
- VIN: WDDWK8HBXHF456143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 41,469 KM
Vehicle Description
CONVERTIBLE | BITURBO V8 | 503HP | AMG FORGED WHEELS | AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE | AMG SPORT EXHAUST | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG PEROFMANCE SEATS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | DISTRONIC PLUS ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | ACTIVE BRAKING ASSIST | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | AIR SUSPENSION | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | CARBON FIBER TRIM
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 S is an icon of the high-performance sports coupe, this C63 S Convertible comes with 4.0-litre BiTurbo V8 producing 503hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. It sounds and feels like an absolute beast on the road, every blip of the throttle will put a smile on your face. The BiTurbo V8 is mated to a 7-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT sport transmission. This car is also equipped with the AMG Sport Valved Exhaust, AMG Performance Seats and more.
This Convertible C63 S features an Obsidian Black Metallic exterior finish with AMG Styling / Sport Package, and a Black Soft convertible top. Inside, it features a Red Pepper / Black Nappa leather interior, Carbon Fiber interior trim, an AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa leather and DINAMICA Microfiber, a Burmester Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display and so much more! This C63 S is one of the most popular specs you can get.
The C63 S also comes with AMG Exterior and Interior Package which means that looks have been enhanced with AMG style elements like Bumpers, Side skirts, Spoiler Lip, 19/20 AMG Forged wheels, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, AMG Performance Seats, AMG Sport Exhaust and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
