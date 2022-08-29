Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

41,469 KM

AMG C63 S Convertible, SPORT EXHAUST, HUD, CARBON

AMG C63 S Convertible, SPORT EXHAUST, HUD, CARBON

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

41,469KM
Used
  • VIN: WDDWK8HBXHF456143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8782
  • Mileage 41,469 KM

Vehicle Description

CONVERTIBLE | BITURBO V8 | 503HP | AMG FORGED WHEELS | AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE | AMG SPORT EXHAUST | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG PEROFMANCE SEATS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | DISTRONIC PLUS ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | ACTIVE BRAKING ASSIST | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | AIR SUSPENSION | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | CARBON FIBER TRIM







The 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 S is an icon of the high-performance sports coupe, this C63 S Convertible comes with 4.0-litre BiTurbo V8 producing 503hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. It sounds and feels like an absolute beast on the road, every blip of the throttle will put a smile on your face. The BiTurbo V8 is mated to a 7-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT sport transmission. This car is also equipped with the AMG Sport Valved Exhaust, AMG Performance Seats and more.







This Convertible C63 S features an Obsidian Black Metallic exterior finish with AMG Styling / Sport Package, and a Black Soft convertible top. Inside, it features a Red Pepper / Black Nappa leather interior, Carbon Fiber interior trim, an AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa leather and DINAMICA Microfiber, a Burmester Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display and so much more! This C63 S is one of the most popular specs you can get.







The C63 S also comes with AMG Exterior and Interior Package which means that looks have been enhanced with AMG style elements like Bumpers, Side skirts, Spoiler Lip, 19/20 AMG Forged wheels, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, AMG Performance Seats, AMG Sport Exhaust and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 2.82
Rear
Soft Top
2
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
door unlock
Convertible roof wind blocker
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Interior accents: woodgrain
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Headlights: LED
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
remote operation
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

