2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Listing ID: 9207445

9207445 Stock #: PC8788

PC8788 VIN: WDDWJ6EB9HF496807

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic

Interior Colour Cranberry Red/Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 31,480 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Run flat tires Additional Features Rear 2 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Vehicle immobilizer Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Storage: door pockets Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front brake diameter: 14.2 Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Axle ratio: 3.07 Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust: quad tip Total speakers: 12 Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Tuned suspension: sport Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Door handle color: chrome Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Mirror color: black Headlights: LED Premium brand: Burmester Watts: 590 Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Power Panoramic iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

