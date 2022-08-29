Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

89,795 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, CAM, PANO

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, CAM, PANO

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,795KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9222838
  Stock #: PC8803
  VIN: 55SWF4KB7HU189286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8803
  • Mileage 89,795 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC | AWD | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | FACTORY LOWERED SPORT SUSPENSION | MEMORY PACKAGE | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | RAIN SENSOR | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HERMES COMMUNICATIONS MODULE LTE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEYLESS START | MIRROR PACKAGE | REARVIEW CAMERA | AMBIENT LIGHTING







The 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style and Luxury while not compromising the practicality of a vehicle. With its 2.0-litre I4 making 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque mated to a 9-speed Automatic transmission you will have an efficient ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have.







This 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 Sedan features a Black exterior finish with the AMG Styling / AMG Sport Package which adds a front spoiler, side skirts, and 18-inch AMG wheels. Inside, it features a Black/Anthracite leather interior with a Heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, a Rearview Camera and more.







Convenient features like Mercedes' famous 4-Matic all-wheel-drive system and Heated Seats will get you through those cold Canadian winters! Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, Rearview Camera for tight spaces. The driving experience will be elevated with the Touchpad with a rotary Push Button that will let you access all the information needed. The car also comes with Active Blind Spot Assist, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Power seat, Keyless Entry, Push to Start, and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Run flat tires
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
door unlock
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
halogen
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
speed sensitive
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

