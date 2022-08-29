$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, CAM, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9222838
- Stock #: PC8803
- VIN: 55SWF4KB7HU189286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8803
- Mileage 89,795 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC | AWD | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | FACTORY LOWERED SPORT SUSPENSION | MEMORY PACKAGE | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | RAIN SENSOR | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HERMES COMMUNICATIONS MODULE LTE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEYLESS START | MIRROR PACKAGE | REARVIEW CAMERA | AMBIENT LIGHTING
The 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style and Luxury while not compromising the practicality of a vehicle. With its 2.0-litre I4 making 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque mated to a 9-speed Automatic transmission you will have an efficient ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have.
This 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 Sedan features a Black exterior finish with the AMG Styling / AMG Sport Package which adds a front spoiler, side skirts, and 18-inch AMG wheels. Inside, it features a Black/Anthracite leather interior with a Heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, a Rearview Camera and more.
Convenient features like Mercedes' famous 4-Matic all-wheel-drive system and Heated Seats will get you through those cold Canadian winters! Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, Rearview Camera for tight spaces. The driving experience will be elevated with the Touchpad with a rotary Push Button that will let you access all the information needed. The car also comes with Active Blind Spot Assist, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Power seat, Keyless Entry, Push to Start, and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
