2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC Coupe, AMG SPORT PKG, PREMIUM PKG, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9228334
- Stock #: PC8807
- VIN: WDDWJ4KB4HF349352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 139,459 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | COUPE | 4MATIC AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | COLLISION WARNING WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | HEATED STEERING | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED WINDSCREEN | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PARKTRONIC PARKING PACKAGE | REARVIEW CAMERA | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | LED HIGH-PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS | SPORT STEERING WHEEL | AMBIENT LIGHTING | AGILITY CONTROL SUSPENSION | SELECTIVE DAMPING & HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT
The 2017 Mercedes C300 Coupe is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Coupe for someone looking for Class, Style and Luxury while not compromising the practicality of a vehicle. Its powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder making 241 horsepower and 273lb-ft of torque, mated to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 7-speed automatic transmission and a 4MATIC all-wheel drive drivetrain.
This 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 Coupe features an Obsidian Black exterior finish with the AMG Styling Package (front spoiler and side skirts), 18 AMG wheels, Diamond Style Grille, LED Headlights and more. Inside, it features a Premium Black Nappa leather interior with Navigation, Heads-Up Display, Burmester Surround Sound System, Heated Seats, Heated Windshield, Ambient Lighting, a Panoramic Sunroof, Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
