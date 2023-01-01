Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
VIN WDDSJ4GB0HN438073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Driver Memory Seat
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class