Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/12/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $4046.89 claim was made.

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

105,117 KM

Details Description Features

$23,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10701858
  2. 10701858
  3. 10701858
  4. 10701858
  5. 10701858
  6. 10701858
  7. 10701858
  8. 10701858
  9. 10701858
  10. 10701858
  11. 10701858
  12. 10701858
  13. 10701858
  14. 10701858
  15. 10701858
  16. 10701858
  17. 10701858
  18. 10701858
  19. 10701858
  20. 10701858
  21. 10701858
  22. 10701858
  23. 10701858
  24. 10701858
  25. 10701858
  26. 10701858
  27. 10701858
  28. 10701858
  29. 10701858
  30. 10701858
  31. 10701858
  32. 10701858
  33. 10701858
  34. 10701858
  35. 10701858
  36. 10701858
  37. 10701858
  38. 10701858
  39. 10701858
  40. 10701858
  41. 10701858
  42. 10701858
  43. 10701858
  44. 10701858
  45. 10701858
  46. 10701858
  47. 10701858
  48. 10701858
  49. 10701858
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,117KM
Used
VIN WDDSJ4GB2HN437958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23755
  • Mileage 105,117 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/12/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $4046.89 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Power drive seat
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 38,278 KM $21,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise, Nav 33,348 KM $41,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 22,256 KM $35,890 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class