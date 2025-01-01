$18,390+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4Matic w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4Matic w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,390
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,162KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB8HN472620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 72599
- Mileage 96,162 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Driver Seat Memory System, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Apple CarPlay
Rear View Camera
Front Heated Seats
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 72599
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Exterior
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
