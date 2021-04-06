2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

-
Listing ID: 6897012
-
Stock #: W21-156
-
VIN: WDDSJ4EB0HN495473
-
Exterior Colour
Silver
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
W21-156
-
Mileage
0 KM
CLA 250-AMG SPORT-PANO ROOF-CAMERA-NAVI-LED-55KM
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.