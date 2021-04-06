Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

0 KM

Details Features

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250-AMG SPORT-PANO ROOF-CAMERA-NAVI-LED-55KM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250-AMG SPORT-PANO ROOF-CAMERA-NAVI-LED-55KM

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6897012
  • Stock #: W21-156
  • VIN: WDDSJ4EB0HN495473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W21-156
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

CLA 250-AMG SPORT-PANO ROOF-CAMERA-NAVI-LED-55KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

2011 Maserati GranTu...
 121,000 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang V6...
 68,000 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Mustang GT...
 176,000 KM
$15,750 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory