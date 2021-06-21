Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

61,000 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
CLA 250-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7462508
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB9HN409977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES-BENZ CLA250 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - 18" AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - DRIVERS ASSISTACE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST - FRONT COLLISION WARNING - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - LED HIGH PERFORMACE LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - ELECTRIC POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 61,000KM - $28,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

