2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS500

41,407 KM

Details Description Features

$50,800

+ tax & licensing
$50,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS500

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS500

,4MATIC, AWD, HEATED, VENTED, 360 CAM

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS500

,4MATIC, AWD, HEATED, VENTED, 360 CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$50,800

+ taxes & licensing

41,407KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7471281
  • Stock #: PC7203
  • VIN: WDDLJ9BB6HA203726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7203
  • Mileage 41,407 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS550 4MATIC | AWD | DISTRONIC PLUS | DRIVING PACKAGE | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DYNAMIC SEATS | 360 CAMERA | BACK UP CAMERA | MEMORY SEATS | POWER SEATS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | BRAKE ASSIST PLUS | SUNROOF | SPARE TIRE | AIR-MATIC SUSPENSION | PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 features a 402-horsepower, turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 and a nine-speed automatic transmission. That power is delivered to all wheels with the help of Mercedes 4Matic AWD system. You can be sure that you will be able to deliver the power safely in any weather condition. This CLS-Class is in Sleek Black Exterior and Black Interior. This colour with Multispoke Rims. At the centre of consule you will have IWC Analogue Clock. The Black Leather Interior will feel premium with the Mercedes Dynamic Seats you will fit in perfectly. For colder days you have option of Heated Steering Wheel as well as Heated Seats.







This CLS also comes with Distronic Plus, Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Detection, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist and more. The 360 camera will be also helpful in parking conditions to make sure you can see everything around the car. Mercedes COMMAND Infotainment system offers BT connection, AUX, USB, FM/AM and Satellite Radio. Through the infotainment system you will also be able to control many of the features of the car, like the Distronic Plus feautre.







This model comes standard with Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Pre-Safe emergency Brake Assist and many more that makes this a safe vehicle for you and your family members.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Passenger Seat
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Air Suspension
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
MP3 Playback
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Woodgrain
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Additional key: removable valet
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Alternator: 180 amps
RAIN SENSING
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Watts: 610
Axle ratio: 2.47
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
speed sensitive
Google POIs
Google search
news
vehicle location
12V rear
rear center with pass-thru
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

