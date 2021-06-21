2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS500

$50,800 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 4 0 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7471281

7471281 Stock #: PC7203

PC7203 VIN: WDDLJ9BB6HA203726

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7203

Mileage 41,407 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Apple CarPlay Suspension Air Suspension Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Exterior Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear MP3 Playback 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Woodgrain low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Knee airbags: dual front Easy entry: power steering wheel Power outlet(s): 12V front Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Rear seat type: bucket Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front brake diameter: 14.2 Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Premium brand: harman/kardon Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Front suspension type: multi-link Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Additional key: removable valet Rear struts Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Alternator: 180 amps RAIN SENSING In-Dash CD: DVD audio Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Watts: 610 Axle ratio: 2.47 Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp stocks weather Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated speed sensitive Google POIs Google search news vehicle location 12V rear rear center with pass-thru Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic

