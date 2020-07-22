2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2017 MERCEDES E400 | 4-MATIC | AWD | 329HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | INTELLIGENT PACKAGE | HEATED REAR SEATS | CLIMATE COMFORT FRONT SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | KEYLESS GO | BACKUP CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | AMG SPORT RIMS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | MEMORY SEATS | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2017 Mercedes E400 is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style and Luxury. With its Turbocharged 3.0L V6 making 329HP and 333lb-ft of torque you will have an efficient and powerful ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have. With voice command Navigation, a Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, Backup Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. Mercedes famous 4-Matic all wheel drive system and Heated Seats will get you through those cold Canadian Winters! Premium Package adds Burmester Sound System, Full Size Panoramic Sunroof, Illuminated Door Sills, Keyless Go, Heated Armrests, Heated Rear Seats and much more! Coming in a Classy Black Exterior with Beige Leather interior
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4