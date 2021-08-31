2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$42,800 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 8 1 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7758141

7758141 Stock #: PC7490

PC7490 VIN: WDDKJ6HB5HF362323

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red/black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7490

Mileage 59,819 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Additional Features Rear MP3 Playback 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock Body side reinforcements door pockets integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Total speakers: 8 Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power outlet(s): 12V front Grille color: chrome Rear seat type: bucket Front struts: MacPherson Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Foot pedal trim: aluminum Additional key: removable valet Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Headlights: LED In-Dash CD: DVD audio Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Front brake diameter: 12.7 variable intermittent Rear headrests: integrated Window defogger: rear Footwell lights: color-adjustable Axle ratio: 2.87 Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp stocks weather Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due Google POIs Google search news vehicle location 12V rear remotely operated organizer Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.