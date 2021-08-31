Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

59,819 KM

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 4MATIC, NAV, DISTRONIC PLUS, 360CAM

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 4MATIC, NAV, DISTRONIC PLUS, 360CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

59,819KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7758141
  • Stock #: PC7490
  • VIN: WDDKJ6HB5HF362323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7490
  • Mileage 59,819 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES BENZ E400 4MATIC | AWD | DIAMOND WHITE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | LEATHER INTERIOR | AUTONOMOUS INT. CRUISE CONTROL PLUS ( DISTRONIC PLUS ) | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE ASSIST | DRIVING PACKAGE | REAR END COLLISION WARNING | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST PLUS | MEMORY PACKAGE | SPORTS STEERING WHEEL | PANORAMIC ROOF | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED FRONT SEATS | KEYLESS GO | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | DIRECT START | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2017 Mercedes E400 is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style and Luxury. With its Turbocharged 3.0L V6 making 329HP and 333lb-ft of torque you will have an efficient and powerful ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be surely enjoy every drive you have. 4Matic All Wheel Drive is perfect for those Canadian Winters, yet comfortable enough for long drives. This E400 comes in a White Exterior color and a Red Interior Color.







With voice command Navigation, a Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, Backup Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. Mercedes famous 4-Matic all wheel drive system and Heated Seats will get you through those cold Canadian Winters! This E400 has a Full Size Panoramic Sunroof, Illuminated Door Sills, Keyless Go, Heated Seats and much more!







For Safety, 2017 Mercedes-Benzs E400 comes with Driver and Passenger, Front Side, Front and Back, Knee Airbags. Plus, features like Active Lane keeping Assist and Active Park help with your safety while adaptive cruise control make your commutes in traffic significantly less stressful!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Passenger Seat
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Rear
MP3 Playback
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
door pockets
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Grille color: chrome
Rear seat type: bucket
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Headlights: LED
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Front brake diameter: 12.7
variable intermittent
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Axle ratio: 2.87
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
Google POIs
Google search
news
vehicle location
12V rear
remotely operated
organizer
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

