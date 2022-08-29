$149,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G63, DESIGNO PKG, BRABUS, ROTIFORM, CARBON
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Stock #: PC8792
- VIN: WDCYC7DF2HX263783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,575 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | AWD | 563HP | DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | DESIGNO NIGHT BLACK MAGNO | BRABUS EXTERIOR PACKAGE | 22 ROTIFORM JDR WHEELS | AMG CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | SILVER AMG FRONT AND REAR CALIPERS | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC | HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST PARKTRONIC | PADDLE SHIFTER | AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | SEAT COMFORT PKG | APPLE CARPLAY | GOOGLE AUTO | RUNNING BOARDS | REARVIEW CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL
The G-Class is one of the staples of luxurious SUVs while delivering performance and off-road capability. That is the reason why Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG has established itself as one of the most iconic SUVs in the world. Powered by a monster AMG Bi-Turbo V8 engine producing 563 horsepower mated to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT PLUS 7G-Tronic transmission, this is one of the most capable SUVs on the market. Not only is it powerful, it is able to tackle off-road challenges with ease and at the same time, provide the most luxurious driving experience.
This G63 AMG features an exclusive Designo Night Black Magno (Factory Satin) exterior finish with a full BRABUS Exterior Kit, 22 Rotiform JDR wheels in Matte Black, AMG Brake Calipers in Silver and more. Inside it offers a full Exclusive Designo interior featuring Classic Red Designo leather with Diamond Stitching, Designo Microfiber DINAMICA Headliner, AMG Carbon interior trim throughout, Velour Floor Mats, a Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Heated and Cooled Seats, Ambient Lighting and much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
