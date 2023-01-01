Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

59,501 KM

Details Description Features

$149,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$149,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G63, 563HP, BRABUS, DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE PKG, NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G63, 563HP, BRABUS, DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE PKG, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 9490219
  2. 9490219
Contact Seller

$149,800

+ taxes & licensing

59,501KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9490219
  • Stock #: PC8963
  • VIN: WDCYC7DFXHX274112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8963
  • Mileage 59,501 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | AWD | 563HP | DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | BRABUS EXTERIOR PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | RED AMG FRONT AND REAR CALIPERS | HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST PARKTRONIC | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC | PADDLE SHIFTER | AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | SEAT COMFORT PKG | APPLE CARPLAY | GOOGLE AUTO | RUNNING BOARDS | REARVIEW CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL







The G-Class is one of the staples of luxurious SUVs while delivering performance and off-road capability. That is the reason why Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG has established itself as one of the most iconic SUVs in the world. Powered by a monster AMG Bi-Turbo V8 engine producing 563 horsepower mated to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT PLUS 7G-Tronic transmission, this is one of the most capable SUVs on the market. Not only is it powerful, it is able to tackle off-road challenges with ease and at the same time, provide the most luxurious driving experience.







This G63 AMG features an Obsidian Black Metallic exterior finish with a full BRABUS Exterior Kit, AMG Brake Calipers in Red and more. Inside it offers a full Exclusive Designo interior featuring Classic Red Designo leather with Diamond Stitching, Designo Microfiber DINAMICA Headliner, Gloss Black interior trim throughout, Velour Floor Mats, a Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Heated and Cooled Seats, Ambient Lighting and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
SiriusXM Travel Link
Passenger Seat
Running Boards
Heated Windshield
Rear Privacy Glass
Puddle Lamps
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering Wheel
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Rear
3
Wood
MP3 Playback
2
Panic Alarm
10
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Front
Intermittent
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Spare wheel type: alloy
Easy entry: power driver seat
Footwell lights
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Front suspension classification: solid live axle
Front suspension type: multi-link
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Rear suspension type: trailing arms
Spare tire mount location: outside
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Tire type: summer performance
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Door handle color: black
Watts: 450
Parking brake trim: leather
Brush guard: headlight
Running board color: chrome
Headlight cleaners: heated
Front brake diameter: 14.8
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
Axle ratio: 3.58
Ventilated
ADAPTIVE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
with washer
Google POIs
Google search
self-leveling
vehicle location
12V rear
SiriusXM Weather
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: side-hinged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 23,654 KM
$122,800 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz E...
 36,044 KM
$109,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 59,501 KM
$149,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory