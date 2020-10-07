2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Trip Computer Suspension Air Suspension Exterior Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Run flat tires trailer stability control door unlock Body side reinforcements door pockets engine oil Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Jack Radio: AM/FM power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Front struts: MacPherson Front brake diameter: 14.2 Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Oil monitor Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Total speakers: 5 Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Tuned suspension: sport Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Grille color: black with chrome accents Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Mirror color: black Rear bumper color: black Axle ratio: 3.69 Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent halogen Roof rails color: chrome Window defogger: rear Smart device app function: horn/light operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system Warnings and reminders: lamp failure fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status 12V front element cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

