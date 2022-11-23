Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

81,916 KM

Details Description Features

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG 43 AWD w/ Premium Pack, Pano Roof, Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG 43 AWD w/ Premium Pack, Pano Roof, Navi

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9341485
  2. 9341485
  3. 9341485
  4. 9341485
  5. 9341485
  6. 9341485
  7. 9341485
  8. 9341485
  9. 9341485
  10. 9341485
  11. 9341485
  12. 9341485
  13. 9341485
  14. 9341485
  15. 9341485
  16. 9341485
  17. 9341485
  18. 9341485
  19. 9341485
  20. 9341485
  21. 9341485
  22. 9341485
  23. 9341485
  24. 9341485
  25. 9341485
  26. 9341485
  27. 9341485
  28. 9341485
  29. 9341485
  30. 9341485
  31. 9341485
  32. 9341485
  33. 9341485
  34. 9341485
  35. 9341485
  36. 9341485
  37. 9341485
  38. 9341485
  39. 9341485
  40. 9341485
  41. 9341485
  42. 9341485
  43. 9341485
  44. 9341485
  45. 9341485
  46. 9341485
  47. 9341485
  48. 9341485
  49. 9341485
  50. 9341485
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

81,916KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9341485
  • Stock #: 14538
  • VIN: WDC0G6EB0HF203255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 14538
  • Mileage 81,916 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 2020 Mar 5 Ontario, Canada Glass Record $1,317.00

Vehicle Features

Panoramic Sunroof
rain sensing windshield wipers
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Sport steering wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Rearview Camera
Navigation
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Power Tailgate
Power folding side mirrors
360 Camera
ARTICO Leather Dashboard
7" SCREEN
ARTICO/DINAMICA Upholstery w/ Red Stitching
Power Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver Seat Memory
Audio 20 w/ Single CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 BMW 3 Series 32...
 49,148 KM
$31,380 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 37,616 KM
$45,130 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 11,363 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory