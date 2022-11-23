Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

87,813 KM

$33,490

+ tax & licensing
$33,490

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 4MATIC AWD w/ Premium Plus Package, Navigation, 360 Cam

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 4MATIC AWD w/ Premium Plus Package, Navigation, 360 Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16531
  • Mileage 87,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 2022 Feb 17 - Glass Record - $1,047.00

Vehicle Features

Panoramic Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ambient Lighting
Blind Spot Assist
Rain Sensing Wipers
ATTENTION ASSIST
Collision Prevention Assist Plus
Navigation
Keyless GO
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Power Tailgate
Head up display
THERMATIC automatic climate control
Artico leather upholstery
Parktronic w/ Active Parking Assist
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Premium Plus Package
360 Camera
Memory Package w/ Power Steering Column
Power Heated Folding Door Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

