Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2017  MERCEDES BENZ GLA </strong></p><p><strong>Special Financing Price: $ / Cash Price: $</strong></p><p>CarFax Available- Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Automatic Transmission | Excellent Service Records. Well Equipped - Comfortable and Refined Interior - Reliable<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747346930335_7542368088343423 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> Engineering - Advanced Safety Features. Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get Pre-Approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:<span> </span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance rel=noreferrer>https://www.queenautogroupinc.<wbr>ca/forms/finance</a>. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.</p><p>At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</p><div><hr><br></div><p><strong>Price</strong><span> </span><span> </span><strong>Our special discounted price is based on financing only.</strong><span> </span>We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price.  No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.<strong><span> </span>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.</strong></p><div><hr><br></div><p><strong>Financing</strong><span> </span> Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months<strong><span> </span>(O.A.C)</strong>. We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:<span> </span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance rel=noreferrer>https://www.queenautogroupinc.<wbr>ca/forms/finance</a></p><div><hr><br></div><p><strong>Trade-In</strong><span> </span> Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.</p><div><hr><br></div><p><strong>Queen Auto Group</strong><span> </span> One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles. Located at<span> </span><a href=https://www.google.com/maps/search/304+Bridgeland+Ave,+North+York,+ON?entry=gmail&source=g>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON</a>. View our inventory:<span> </span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/ rel=noreferrer>https://www.queenautogroupinc.<wbr>ca/</a></p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

107,770 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC 4dr GLA 250

Watch This Vehicle
12534418

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC 4dr GLA 250

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

  1. 12534418
  2. 12534418
  3. 12534418
  4. 12534418
  5. 12534418
  6. 12534418
  7. 12534418
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,770KM
VIN WDCTG4GB9HJ317931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,770 KM

Vehicle Description

2017  MERCEDES BENZ GLA 

Special Financing Price: $ / Cash Price: $

CarFax Available- Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Automatic Transmission | Excellent Service Records. Well Equipped - Comfortable and Refined Interior - Reliable Engineering - Advanced Safety Features. Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get Pre-Approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.

At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.


Price  Our special discounted price is based on financing only. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price.  No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.


Financing  Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (O.A.C). We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance


Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.


Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles. Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON. View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Electric Driver's Seat w/Memory
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.60 Axle Ratio
56 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC Turbo w/Direct Injection
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
485.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir

Additional Features

GVWR: 1
Radio data system
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Eco and Sport shift program
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 18 5-Spoke
Weatherband and External Memory Control
990 kgs (4
387 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Queen Auto Group

Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 8-Passenger AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 8-Passenger AWD 141,244 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport CVT for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sport CVT 98,604 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 4MATIC 4dr GLA 250 for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 4MATIC 4dr GLA 250 107,770 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Queen Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA