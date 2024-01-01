Menu
<p>2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4MATIC - 1 OWNER - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - OFFROAD PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/OFFROAD/COMFORT/INDIVIDUAL/ECO MODES - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - PUSH BUTTON START - ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS - 19 AMG SPOKE WHEELS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>1 OWNER - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - ONLY 76,000KM - $22,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns</p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

76,000 KM

$22,900

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

76,000KM
VIN WDCTG4GB1HJ351491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto

416-252-1919

