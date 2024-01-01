Menu
<p>2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 4MATIC - 1 OWNER - ONLY 54,000KM - FINISHED IN  CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC ON TAN LEATHER INTERIOR - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - DISTRONIC PLUS - KEYLESS GO - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - COLLISION WARNING AND PROTECTION SYSTEM - BRAKE ASSIST - CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST - PRESAFE BRAKE - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/SPORT+/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>1 OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 54,000KM - $29,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

54,000 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

300-4MATIC-NAVI-360 CAMERA-PANO ROOF-1 OWNER

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

300-4MATIC-NAVI-360 CAMERA-PANO ROOF-1 OWNER

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDC0G4KB2HV000740

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 4MATIC - 1 OWNER - ONLY 54,000KM - FINISHED IN  CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC ON TAN LEATHER INTERIOR - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - DISTRONIC PLUS - KEYLESS GO - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - COLLISION WARNING AND PROTECTION SYSTEM - BRAKE ASSIST - CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST - PRESAFE BRAKE - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/SPORT+/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 54,000KM - $29,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class