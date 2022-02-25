Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

City South Fine Cars Inc.

416-787-8500

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 43

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 43

Location

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

416-787-8500

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8414502
  • VIN: 4JGDA6EBXHA909702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From City South Fine Cars Inc.

2001 Ferrari 360 Spi...
 32,561 KM
$119,995 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A3 2.0T Te...
 102,511 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 11,860 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email City South Fine Cars Inc.

City South Fine Cars Inc.

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory