$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
City South Fine Cars Inc.
416-787-8500
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 43
Location
City South Fine Cars Inc.
575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4
416-787-8500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8414502
- VIN: 4JGDA6EBXHA909702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From City South Fine Cars Inc.
City South Fine Cars Inc.
575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4