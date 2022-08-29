$44,950+ tax & licensing
1-877-378-8581
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 43, BackUpCam, Pano, Navi, SatelliteRadio, B.Spot
Location
BELL AUTO INC.
1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
$44,950
- Listing ID: 9296122
- Stock #: 11947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED, CLEAN, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, AWD, BLIND SPOT, AC, AM/FM RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, AUTO ON/OFF HEADLAMPS, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, CARGO COVER, CARGO SPACE LIGHTS, CENTER ARM REST, CHILD SAFETY LOCK, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DRVIER FOOT REST, DUAL ARIBAG, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, DUAL SHIFT, FRONT MAP LIGHTS, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, HEATED EXTERIOR MIRROR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, INSIDE HOOD RELEASE, INTERMITTENT WIPERS, LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, MAP LIGHTS, MEMORY SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, PARKING SENSORS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER LIFT GATE, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEATS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, PUSH START, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, REAR CUPHOLDER, REAR DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, SECURITY SYSTEM, SPOILER, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, TPMS, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, TURBO CHARGED, VOICE COMMAND This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG GLE 43, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $399, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2017# #MERCERDES# #MERCEDESBENZ# #GLE# #GLE43# #43AMG# #GLEAMG43# #MBGLE43# Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!
Vehicle Features
