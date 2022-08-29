2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$44,950 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Cargo Cover Heated Steering Wheel Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Parking Sensors Power Lift Gates TURBO CHARGED Power Folding Mirrors Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control PUSH START Voice Command Full Carpet floor Dual Shift Mode

