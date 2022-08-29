2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

$62,800 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 7 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

VIN: 4JGDA7FB8HA818450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 85,710 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Axle ratio: 3.69 Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear 3 2 Ride Control Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Braking Assist one-touch open/close trailer stability control Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Vehicle immobilizer range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Rear wiper: intermittent Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Armrests: rear center folding with storage Grille color: chrome Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage Premium brand: harman/kardon Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Total speakers: 12 Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Satellite communications: mbrace Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Power windows: safety reverse Rear seat folding: flat Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Headlights: LED Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Front brake diameter: 15.4 Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Camera system: surround view Lane deviation sensors Phone: voice operated variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Watts: 830 Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Weather LAMP FAILURE Ventilated Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Cornering Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide visual warning height reclining mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer with washer Active parking system: semi-automatic self-leveling rear center with cupholders 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks remotely operated Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Roof rails: aluminum Navigation data: real time traffic Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated

