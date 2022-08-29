Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

85,710 KM

$62,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

AMG GLE63 S, 577HP, PREMIUM PKG, DISTRONIC PLUS

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

85,710KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9311659
  • Stock #: PC8870
  • VIN: 4JGDA7FB8HA818450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8870
  • Mileage 85,710 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES GLE63 S AMG 4MATIC | AWD | 5.5L V8 | 577HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | AMG PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | PARKING PILOT W/ 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (DISTRONIC PLUS) | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | REAR COLLISION WARNING | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | INTELLIGENT DRIVE | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | 21-INCH AMG WHEELS | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM







Power, Presence, Luxury is what you get when you enter this beautiful 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE63 S AMG SUV. Powered by a 5.5-litre Bi-Turbo V8 producing 577 horsepower mated to a 7G-TRONIC Plus 7-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes superb 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive System. This GLE 63 S is equipped with the AMG Performance Exhaust System and AIRMATIC Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping.







This GLE63 S AMG features a Polar White exterior finish with AMG Night Package, which adds Gloss-Black accents, badging, and Black 21-inch AMG wheels. The exterior also features the AMG Styling Package, AMG Exterior Sport Package, Adaptive LED Headlights and more. Inside it features a Beige AMG Exclusive Nappa leather interior with AMG Performance Steering wheel in Nappa leather / DINAMICA microfiber, Climate Controlled Seats (Heated and Vented), Black High-Gloss Poplar wood trim, Ambient Lighting, DINAMICA / microfiber Roof Liner, a Harman Kardon LOGIC 7 Surround Sound System, Temperature Controlled Cup Holders, and so much more.







This GLE63S is loaded with a ton of technology features and driving assists. For better phone integration the car also features Smartphone Integration with Apple Carplay and Android Auto support. The Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control will make every day commutes easier. On top of that the Driving Assistance Plus Package includes Active Distance Assist, Parking Pilot with 360-degree Camera and Surround View, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Autonomous Brake Intervention and more to make this one of the safest performance SUVs on the road.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Axle ratio: 3.69
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
3
2
Ride Control
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Rear wiper: intermittent
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Total speakers: 12
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear seat folding: flat
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 830
Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Weather
LAMP FAILURE
Ventilated
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
visual warning
height
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
with washer
Active parking system: semi-automatic
self-leveling
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
remotely operated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Roof rails: aluminum
Navigation data: real time traffic
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

