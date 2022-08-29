$62,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
AMG GLE63 S, 577HP, PREMIUM PKG, DISTRONIC PLUS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$62,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9311659
- Stock #: PC8870
- VIN: 4JGDA7FB8HA818450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8870
- Mileage 85,710 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MERCEDES GLE63 S AMG 4MATIC | AWD | 5.5L V8 | 577HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | AMG PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | PARKING PILOT W/ 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (DISTRONIC PLUS) | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | REAR COLLISION WARNING | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | INTELLIGENT DRIVE | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | 21-INCH AMG WHEELS | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM
Power, Presence, Luxury is what you get when you enter this beautiful 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE63 S AMG SUV. Powered by a 5.5-litre Bi-Turbo V8 producing 577 horsepower mated to a 7G-TRONIC Plus 7-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes superb 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive System. This GLE 63 S is equipped with the AMG Performance Exhaust System and AIRMATIC Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping.
This GLE63 S AMG features a Polar White exterior finish with AMG Night Package, which adds Gloss-Black accents, badging, and Black 21-inch AMG wheels. The exterior also features the AMG Styling Package, AMG Exterior Sport Package, Adaptive LED Headlights and more. Inside it features a Beige AMG Exclusive Nappa leather interior with AMG Performance Steering wheel in Nappa leather / DINAMICA microfiber, Climate Controlled Seats (Heated and Vented), Black High-Gloss Poplar wood trim, Ambient Lighting, DINAMICA / microfiber Roof Liner, a Harman Kardon LOGIC 7 Surround Sound System, Temperature Controlled Cup Holders, and so much more.
This GLE63S is loaded with a ton of technology features and driving assists. For better phone integration the car also features Smartphone Integration with Apple Carplay and Android Auto support. The Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control will make every day commutes easier. On top of that the Driving Assistance Plus Package includes Active Distance Assist, Parking Pilot with 360-degree Camera and Surround View, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Autonomous Brake Intervention and more to make this one of the safest performance SUVs on the road.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.