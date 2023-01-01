Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

135,175 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

450, 7 SEATER, NAVI, PANO, SIRIUSXM

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

450, 7 SEATER, NAVI, PANO, SIRIUSXM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,175KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10512885
  • Stock #: PC9776
  • VIN: 4JGDF6EE2HA928031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9776
  • Mileage 135,175 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLS 450 | 362HP | 3.0L V6 TURBO | 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH MANUAL MODE | 7 SEAT PASSENGER | APPLE CAR PLAY | ANDRIOD CAR PLAY | HERMES LIVE TRAFFIC | COMAND NAVIGATION SYSTEM | POWER FOLDING 3RD ROW SEATS | TFT CLUSTER DISPLAY | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC is a luxury SUV that combines style, performance, and comfort in a truly impressive package. This full-sized SUV exudes elegance with its sleek and refined exterior design, featuring the iconic Mercedes-Benz grille and LED headlights that give it a commanding presence on the road. Under the hood, the GLS 450 is powered by a robust 3.0-liter V6 engine paired with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, ensuring confident performance in various driving conditions.







In terms of practicality, the GLS 450 offers ample cargo space, making it a versatile choice for both daily errands and long-distance journeys. Safety is a top priority for Mercedes-Benz, and this SUV comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems to keep you and your passengers safe on the road.







Overall, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC embodies the brand's commitment to luxury and performance, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a premium SUV that delivers both style and substance. Whether you're cruising through the city or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the GLS 450 will make every drive a memorable and comfortable experience.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Electronic Parking Brake

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.27

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Skid plate(s): front
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Rear struts
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Rear seat folding
Alternator: 180 amps
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Roof rails: aluminum
Assist handle: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Third row headrests: adjustable / 2
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Floor mats: front / rear / third row
Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / Yelp
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Front headrests: power adjustable / 2
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear / third row
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear / third row
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 10
Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Third row seat folding: power / split
Armrests: front center / rear center with cupholders

