2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS
450, 7 SEATER, NAVI, PANO, SIRIUSXM
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10512885
- Stock #: PC9776
- VIN: 4JGDF6EE2HA928031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9776
- Mileage 135,175 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLS 450 | 362HP | 3.0L V6 TURBO | 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH MANUAL MODE | 7 SEAT PASSENGER | APPLE CAR PLAY | ANDRIOD CAR PLAY | HERMES LIVE TRAFFIC | COMAND NAVIGATION SYSTEM | POWER FOLDING 3RD ROW SEATS | TFT CLUSTER DISPLAY | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC is a luxury SUV that combines style, performance, and comfort in a truly impressive package. This full-sized SUV exudes elegance with its sleek and refined exterior design, featuring the iconic Mercedes-Benz grille and LED headlights that give it a commanding presence on the road. Under the hood, the GLS 450 is powered by a robust 3.0-liter V6 engine paired with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, ensuring confident performance in various driving conditions.
In terms of practicality, the GLS 450 offers ample cargo space, making it a versatile choice for both daily errands and long-distance journeys. Safety is a top priority for Mercedes-Benz, and this SUV comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems to keep you and your passengers safe on the road.
Overall, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC embodies the brand's commitment to luxury and performance, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a premium SUV that delivers both style and substance. Whether you're cruising through the city or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the GLS 450 will make every drive a memorable and comfortable experience.
