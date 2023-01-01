$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS450, 360 CAMERA, AMG STYLE PKG, NAVI
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10536825
- Stock #: PC9794
- VIN: 4JGDF6EE8HA802949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Espresso Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,672 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLS450 4MATIC | 362HP | 3.0L V6 TURBO | 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH MANUAL MODE | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HERMES LIVE TRAFFIC | COMAND NAVIGATION SYSTEM | BURL WALNUT INTERIOR TRIM | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | TFT COLOUR CLUSTER | PRE-SAFE BRAKE ASSIST | 360 CAMERA | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | ATTENTION ASSIST | PARKTRONIC SENSOR | HILL START ASSIST | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC is the epitome of luxury and performance in the large SUV category. This vehicle seamlessly blends elegance, power, and versatility, making it a top choice for those seeking a spacious and refined ride. Under the hood, a robust 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine delivers 362 horsepower, providing ample power for both city cruising and highway acceleration. The 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system ensures superior traction and control, even in adverse weather conditions.
Inside the cabin, the GLS 450 exudes opulence, featuring high-quality materials, plush leather seats, and a wealth of advanced technology. The spacious interior offers room for up to seven passengers, making it a great choice for family trips. The COMAND infotainment system is intuitive and user-friendly, offering navigation, smartphone integration, and a premium sound system to enhance the driving experience.
Whether you're cruising on the open highway or navigating through city streets, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC is a superb choice for those who desire a harmonious blend of luxury, performance, and practicality in a large SUV.
