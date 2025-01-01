$29,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS 450|AMG|NAVI|360 CAMERA|RUNNING BOARDS|7 SEATS
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS 450|AMG|NAVI|360 CAMERA|RUNNING BOARDS|7 SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navy Blue
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDF6EE4HA823717, AMG, 3.0L V6 TWIN TURBO ENGINE, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, HARMAN-KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, 7 PASSENGERS, PARKING SENSORS, 21-Inch ALLOYS, 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DYNAMIC SELECT SYSTEM, Dual-Zone Automatic Cntrl., Dual/Curtain/Side/Knee Airbags, Heated Steering Wheel, PARKTRONIC Parking Assist, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Voice Activation, CD Player/FM/AM, Driver Memory Seats, 4-Wheel Disc & ABS, Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Navy Blue on Saddle Brown Leather, Push-to-Start, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows, Heated Mirrors, AUX, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Traction control, Stability Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Best Buy Auto
Email Best Buy Auto
Best Buy Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-260-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-260-0371