Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDF6EE4HA823717, AMG, 3.0L V6 TWIN TURBO ENGINE, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, HARMAN-KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, 7 PASSENGERS, PARKING SENSORS, 21-Inch ALLOYS, 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DYNAMIC SELECT SYSTEM, Dual-Zone Automatic Cntrl., Dual/Curtain/Side/Knee Airbags, Heated Steering Wheel, PARKTRONIC Parking Assist, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Voice Activation, CD Player/FM/AM, Driver Memory Seats, 4-Wheel Disc & ABS, Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Navy Blue on Saddle Brown Leather, Push-to-Start, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows, Heated Mirrors, AUX, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Traction control, Stability Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450|AMG|NAVI|360 CAMERA|RUNNING BOARDS|7 SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
12765359

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450|AMG|NAVI|360 CAMERA|RUNNING BOARDS|7 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1752793045958
  2. 1752793046430
  3. 1752793046853
  4. 1752793047276
  5. 1752793047769
  6. 1752793048262
  7. 1752793048700
  8. 1752793049175
  9. 1752793049607
  10. 1752793050067
  11. 1752793050495
  12. 1752793050920
  13. 1752793051337
  14. 1752793051751
  15. 1752793052174
  16. 1752793052683
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGDF6EE4HA823717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navy Blue
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDF6EE4HA823717, AMG, 3.0L V6 TWIN TURBO ENGINE, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, HARMAN-KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, 7 PASSENGERS, PARKING SENSORS, 21-Inch ALLOYS, 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DYNAMIC SELECT SYSTEM, Dual-Zone Automatic Cntrl., Dual/Curtain/Side/Knee Airbags, Heated Steering Wheel, PARKTRONIC Parking Assist, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Voice Activation, CD Player/FM/AM, Driver Memory Seats, 4-Wheel Disc & ABS, Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Navy Blue on Saddle Brown Leather, Push-to-Start, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows, Heated Mirrors, AUX, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Traction control, Stability Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2010 Audi S5 V8|AWD|MANUAL|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Audi S5 V8|AWD|MANUAL|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN 181,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 4WD|SUPERCREW|STX|V6 2.7L||REARCAM|ALLOYS|5.5' BOX for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Ford F-150 4WD|SUPERCREW|STX|V6 2.7L||REARCAM|ALLOYS|5.5' BOX 178,000 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi A4 S-LINE|PROGRESSIV|NAVI|360 CAMERA|19in ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Audi A4 S-LINE|PROGRESSIV|NAVI|360 CAMERA|19in ALLOYS 119,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS