2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450/AMG SPORT PKG/MASSAGE SEATS/INTELLIGENT DRIVE PKG!

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450/AMG SPORT PKG/MASSAGE SEATS/INTELLIGENT DRIVE PKG!

Location

Ideal Fine Cars

46 Milvan Drive, Toronto, ON M9L 1Z3

855-322-5672

$54,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4626120
  • Stock #: 20-022/734
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK, 1 OWNER FROM MERCEDES-BENZ! FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, CARFAX VERIFIED, INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE, MASSAGE SEATS, 360 CAMERA, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, XM RADIO, POWER SEATS AND MUCH MORE!


*INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE*


Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC


Active Steering Assist


Evasive Steering Assist


Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function


Active Emergency Stop Assist


Active Blind Spot Assist


DVD


Active Lane Change Assist


PRE-SAFE PLUS


PRE-SAFE Impulse Side


Active Stop-and-Go Assist


Enhanced Stop-and-Go


Route-based Speed Adaptation



Sport Package


AMG body styling


Adaptive Damping System (ADS PLUS)


21-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke aero wheels


Sport brake system


Illuminated running boards


AMG floor mats




== About Ideal Fine Cars ==

-> Family owned and operated

-> We have been serving Southern Ontario for over 18 years.

-> We want you to make an informed decision without worry.

-> We focus on providing absolute clarity.

-> We have built our reputation through...

-> Transparency, honesty, integrity and good customer service.

-> UCDA Member. OMVIC Registered.

-> Better Business Bureau A+ customer service record.




== Vehicle Condition & History ==

-> Our vehicles are hand selected.

-> We conduct a multi point inspection to ensure their condition.

-> We will provide you with a complete vehicle history report.

-> High-quality pictures are provided for all vehicles.

-> Check vehicle availability or get a vehicle history report by texting us.




== Certification and Drivability ==

-> This Vehicle has been fully inspected and is fully operational and fully drivable.

-> However, we must state that as per OMVIC regulations,

-> this vehicle is not drivable and not certified.

-> Certification is available for an additional charge of $999.




== Pricing ==

-> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

-> Our BEST price is given first, every time!

-> We want to give you a HAGGLE-FREE and HASSLE-FREE experience.

-> We will also give you the best price on your trade-in the first time.




== Benefits of choosing Ideal Fine Cars ==

-> Financing: Easy, on-the-spot approvals. We'll have you approved at a low preferred rate.

-> Trade-Ins: We accept trade-ins!

-> Warranty: We will help you choose an extended warranty to keep your vehicle protected.

-> Shipping: From our home to yours, Canada-wide shipping offered on all vehicles.

-> Service: We have a state-of-the-art, in-house service department to serve you.





Text us at 647-696-7358 to set up a time to come in and see this vehicle!




See our website for more information about this vehicle:


http://www.idealfinecars.com/

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • DVD / Entertainment
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

