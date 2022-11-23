2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

$49,800 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 2 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9418453

9418453 Stock #: PC8912

PC8912 VIN: 4JGDF6EE6HA830538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8912

Mileage 108,286 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.27 Additional Features Rear Split 3 Third Row 2 Panic Alarm 10 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar one-touch open/close trailer stability control door unlock integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Vehicle immobilizer sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Total speakers: 8 Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Third row headrests: adjustable Third row seat folding: power Upholstery: leatherette Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Front struts Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Impact sensor: battery disconnect Front brake diameter: 13.8 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Skid plate(s): front Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Rear struts Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Rear seat folding Alternator: 180 amps Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Third row seatbelts: 3-point variable intermittent halogen Window defogger: rear Power outlet(s): 115V rear Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone single disc tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due power glass 12V front Google POIs Google search vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear 12V cargo area Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Roof rails: aluminum Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.