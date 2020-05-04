2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS450,AMG PKG,

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
7 PASSENGER | AMG PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC ROOF | BAS PLUS PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL PLUS | HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST| BLINDSPOT ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE | PUSH BUTTON GO | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This 2017 Mercedes Benz GLS450 comes in a beautiful Polar White exterior complimented with an Elegant Beige Leather Interior. Powered with 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine producing 362HP and 369ft lb mated with 9G-TRONIC Transmission.4MATIC All-wheel drive system and the cool composure of self-leveling AIRMATIC suspension. Room for 7 Passengers in three luxurious rows.
AMG Sport Package adds aggressive body accents, aluminum running boards, huge AMG 5 Spoke Black Wheels and Keyless Start. Voice Command COMAND Navigation and useful information via a convenient central controller on the console and a big crisp colour screen located high in the dash. 360 Top View and Backup Camera helps in tight parking situations. Advance Driving Assist Package includes features like DISTRONIC PLUS with steer ASSIST and Stop&GO Pilot, Cruise Control, Blindspot Assistance, Lane Keeping Assist, Attention Assist! Heated and Ventilated Seats. Controls on the leather-wrapped steering wheel make it easy to adjust the Premium HARMAN/KARDON audio system, use the hands-free Bluetooth system and much more.
BAS PLUS PKG ,constantly scanning the road through a combination of stereo cameras and short-, medium-, and long-range radar, BAS PLUS keeps an unblinking eye out for danger, helping you to avoid accidents involving cross-traffic
Intelligent Drive Package/(CMS):COLLISION -MITIGATING BRAKE INTERVENTION/WARNING: Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist helps detect driver getting drowsy, Trailer and Stability Assist help subdue trailer sway.Thermotronic 3-zone Climate Control & Leather Upholstery
Your passengers will love the Panoramic Sunroof, Full Leather Heated Seats with Power/Memory Functions, and LED Ambient Lighting Package option, Power Seats, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Heated Mirrors, External Temperature Display, USB Connection.
Safety Features include seven air bags offer 11-way protection. In addition to front side-impact air bags, side curtain airbags are provided for all three seating rows. And all six of the outboard seat belts include Emergency Tensioning Devices and belt-force limiters.
